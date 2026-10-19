After demanding that the proposed flyover on National Highway 544 at Puthukkad be constructed on pillars instead of earth-filled embankments, the residents and local body leaders have raised another concern, alleging unscientific construction of concrete drainage channels along the highway.

According to the People's Committee in Puthukkad Chairman Sebi Kodiyan, soil has accumulated in the newly constructed drains along the stretch earmarked for the proposed flyover due to heavy rains, construction works and other factors. However, instead of clearing the accumulated soil and debris, the drains are reportedly being covered with concrete, leaving more than half of some sections filled with soil,' he said.

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"This could prevent water from flowing through the drains, causing waterlogging in the area and affecting shops, residential buildings, educational institutions and other establishments in Puthukkad," Sebi Kodiyan said, adding that the "drainage construction is technically flawed and was undertaken without adequate consultation with experts familiar with the area," he added.

Puthukkad Grama Panchayat president Rathi Babu said rainwater could remain trapped inside the drains, with no proper outlet for it to flow through. She warned that the situation could resemble the flooding witnessed in Amballur in 2018, which she attributed to flawed construction. "The construction is happening without any understanding of the local geography or consideration of the issues affecting the general public," she said. She also raised concerns over safety at the construction site, alleging that some concrete slabs had been left open with only a ribbon tied around them as a warning. "Vehicles have to be extremely careful around the area, which sees significant traffic as it is in the heart of Puthukkad," she said.

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The committee has urged the Puthukkad Grama Panchayat officials to inspect the site and bring the issue to the attention of the District Collector and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It has also questioned the technical aspects of the drainage work, asking the panchayat to use the expertise of its Assistant Engineer (AE) to verify the slope and direction of water flow in the drains on both sides of the highway. The committee has sought clarification on whether variations in the slopes of different sections could affect the smooth flow of water. It said any technical defects should be identified and rectified during the construction stage itself to prevent future problems for residents.

"We see all the problems that occur along the national highway, including deaths due to lapses in construction and severe waterlogging during the rainy season. Through our demands, we are trying to prevent yet another disaster," Sebi Kodiyan said.

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Concerns over flyover design

The latest complaint comes amid the ongoing opposition to the proposed flyover design. As per the NHAI project proposal, the flyover extends towards Amballur, with an opening of approximately 70 metres proposed at the signal junction. The remaining stretch of approximately 1,380 metres (1.38 km) is proposed to be constructed using an earth-filled embankment. The main entryways along the 1.38-km stretch, covering the Chengallur-Nandipulam-Muppaliyam region, Injikund in Puthukkad, Varanthirapilly and Mattathur grama panchayats, are proposed to be closed off, leaving service roads measuring just 6.28 metres in width.

The committee has warned that the earth-filled approach roads could obstruct water drainage, restrict movement and divide the town. The committee said that using large quantities of earth on either side of the flyover would make access to shops, houses, government offices, schools, warehouses and other establishments difficult.

District in-charge minister O J Janeesh had written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging that the flyover be constructed on pillars. Gadkari responded to the letter on October 1, 2026, stating that he would look into the matter and take the necessary action.

Several protest marches have been held against the proposed flyover design, including one led by Professor Sara Joseph. Signatures have also been collected at various levels as part of the campaign demanding changes to the project.