Stray dogs overrun Perinjanam community health centre in Thrissur
Stray dogs have taken over Perinjanam CHC amid staff shortages and suspended inpatient services, prompting residents to demand urgent action.
Stray dogs have taken over Perinjanam CHC amid staff shortages and suspended inpatient services, prompting residents to demand urgent action.
Stray dogs have taken over Perinjanam CHC amid staff shortages and suspended inpatient services, prompting residents to demand urgent action.
Perinjanam: The Community Health Centre (CHC) here has turned into a haven for stray dogs, posing a constant safety threat to visitors and patients. Administered by the Mathilakam Block Panchayat, the hospital caters to hundreds of patients daily, yet residents allege that authorities have turned a blind eye to the escalating canine menace.
Inpatient care at the facility has been suspended for over a year due to an acute shortage of doctors. As the sole medical lifeline for low-income families across this coastal belt, the hospital now wears a deserted look, with empty wards and corridors effectively taken over by packs of dogs. The crisis is compounded by a severe deficit of other essential healthcare and support staff, hitting patients who had relied on the facility's round-the-clock inpatient services for decades.
Residents point out that overall infrastructure and maintenance have deteriorated significantly in recent times. Inpatient admissions were brought to a grinding halt following a mandate requiring a minimum strength of 11 doctors to operate the ward.
Adding to the administrative vacuum, the CHC currently functions without a permanent Medical Superintendent. Demanding immediate intervention, the local community has urged authorities to recruit the required medical personnel and restore the hospital to full working capacity.