Kasaragod: A sub-inspector, suspended over alleged irregularities in traffic fine collection, allegedly repeated the scam at three police stations in Kasaragod district, where he was reinstated in January 2024.

Now, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered an FIR against sub-inspector Arun Mohan, a native of Kollam, accusing him of siphoning off ₹2.96 lakh collected as traffic fines. "Though he has faced multiple departmental inquiries and actions, this is the first time an FIR has been registered against him," said Vigilance SI Sreedas.

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Arun Mohan, who had served at Bekal, Melparamba and Vellarikundu police stations in Kasaragod district, has now been issued a show-cause notice by the Kannur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police, asking him to explain why he should not be removed from service, said Sreedas.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) said Arun Mohan allegedly misappropriated the traffic fines between 2024 and 2025. "After collecting fines from motorists, he would issue 'pending' receipts to them instead of 'received' receipts," said Sreedas. Vehicle owners generally do not notice the distinction, the officer said. As a result, people who had paid their fines could still find the amounts recorded as outstanding in the e-challan system.

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The money could have been collected from motorists stopped on the road or from people who returned later to pay their fines, the official said.

The alleged irregularities came to light after motorists familiar with the transactions reported him to the department. Complaints prompted an inquiry.

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Arun Mohan was suspended in September 2023 while serving at Payyoli police station over alleged irregularities of a similar nature. He was reinstated in January 2024 and posted to Kasaragod district, according to a departmental order.

He subsequently served at Bekal, Melparamba and Vellarikundu police stations. The VACB is examining the transactions and records from these three stations to establish the extent of the alleged misappropriation.

A Vigilance official said a DySP had earlier investigated the allegations at Bekal and submitted a report to the DIG.

Arun Mohan is currently posted at the Kasaragod Armed Reserve camp, away from a public-facing policing role.

The VACB is examining Arun Mohan's bank accounts and those of his close relatives to trace the money allegedly misappropriated.

Sreedas said the Vigilance Kasaragod unit submitted its preliminary report to the government through the VACB Director.

