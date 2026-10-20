Idukki: A 28-year-old doctor was rescued by the Peerumedu Fire and Rescue Services team after falling into a gorge about 800 feet deep near the Natural Infinity Pool in Vagamon.

Dr Sukhiya Jain, an ENT surgeon at the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Uttar Pradesh, was visiting the spot with four friends. The Natural Infinity Pool is located around 2 km from Vagamon.

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The accident occurred while the group was descending a steep and rocky trail towards the pool. Dr Jain slipped and fell into the gorge, sustaining a severe fracture to his foot that left him unable to walk.

Following an emergency call, a team from the Peerumedu Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot. The rescue operation was led by Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Navas, along with team members Anand, Rajeesh, Ragesh Lal and Alex Simon.

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The team hoisted Dr Jain out of the gorge and carried him on foot for around 2 km to Vagamon, from where he was taken in a 108 ambulance to a hospital in Erattupetta.