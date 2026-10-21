Kochi: The stabbing of a police officer on duty in Njarakkal in Kochi has brought the criminal record of Prajith S (30), alias ‘Munna’, under renewed scrutiny, with police records reportedly linking him to 21 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

Munna was among three men arrested after Sub-Inspector Jithin V and Civil Police Officer Rakesh were allegedly attacked while intervening in a clash between a group of men and private bus workers at a fuel station in Elankunnappuzha on Tuesday night.

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According to the police, the officers reached the spot following a complaint about the assault on the bus crew. The situation escalated when they intervened, with Jithin sustaining stab injuries to his head, face and neck. Rakesh was also injured while attempting to protect his colleague.

The attack has prompted renewed attention to Munna’s alleged criminal activities in the Vypin–Paravur–Varapuzha belt.

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Murder, assault and extortion cases

“Police records list more than 21 cases against Munna across multiple police stations in Ernakulam district. These include cases involving murder, attempted murder, extortion, violent assaults and narcotics-related offences,” said police sources.

He had also come under consideration for preventive action under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). However, the circumstances surrounding the earlier proceedings, including whether preventive detention was formally ordered and why he remained out on bail, require further clarification, police sources said.

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His arrest following the attack on the police officers has once again raised questions about the effectiveness of measures to prevent repeat offenders accused of violent crimes from engaging in further offences.

Operation Grip to resume with renewed force

ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan has said the police will intensify the statewide crackdown on goons under Operation Grip, the state-wide anti-gang and anti-rowdy crackdown targeting habitual offenders, criminal networks and gangsters, which had slowed down temporarily.

“We have taken that very seriously, and that is why we arrested all three of them last night itself,” Vijayan said, referring to the attack on the officers.

He said Operation Grip would resume with greater force, with the objective of preventing goonda attacks not only on police personnel but also on members of the public.

The case has added urgency to the police drive against repeat offenders and those accused of violent crimes. The police are also expected to examine the possibility of fresh preventive action against Munna, subject to the applicable legal provisions and the findings of the investigation.

The investigation into the attack on the two officers is continuing.