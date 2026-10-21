For years, family responsibilities took precedence over personal pursuits. Now, with their children and grandchildren grown up, five women in their 60s and 70s are finding their rhythm in an art form they had never learnt before. On Monday, as the beats of the 'udukku' reverberated in the Kannamkulangara Mahavishnu Temple in Thrissur during the Navaratri celebrations, they made their arangettam in Shasthampattu. They were proving that the time to pursue a passion had no age limits.

"My kids and grandkids have grown up. I now have so much free time on my hands. Hence, I thought, why not immerse myself in the arts which, at one point, I could not pursue because of my responsibilities," said 72-year-old Sati Devi, a native of Kannamkulangara.

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Sati Devi, along with Kumari, Sudha, Leena and Vijayalakshmi, learnt Shasthampattu under the tutelage of Arunkumar Attupurath, a native of Anthikad who works as the 'kazhakam' at the Kannamkulangara temple. An 'udukku' artist and 'Kuruthola' artist as well, he performs in melam ensembles too. "I taught them three days a week for eight months and they were ready for their Arangettam," Arunkumar said.

Shasthampattu, also known as Ayyappan Pattu or Udukku Pattu, is a traditional devotional singing form in Kerala, performed in praise of Lord Ayyappa and accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the 'udukku'.

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"Shasthampattu is a fading art form, and as an artist, I want to keep it alive by making more people aware of it and encouraging younger generations to learn it. It can take as little as two months to learn, and I have taught students across age groups, from five to 73 years," Arunkumar said.

Around 200 people gathered at the temple to witness the five women’s debut performance, cheering them on as they played the 'udukku'.

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"All of us who performed at the temple are neighbours and friends. We also practise Thiruvathira, keeping the essence of tradition and not altering it into a modern version. We also practise bhajana, and our arangettam will be held on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of Vidyarambham,” Sati Devi said.

For 65-year-old Vijayalakshmi, however, the performance marked her first attempt at any art form. "For a long time, my husband was unwell, and I had other responsibilities related to my family and career. I never even used to hum a tune or play a beat. This is the first time I am learning music and playing an instrument, all thanks to my teachers, who are incredibly patient with us," she said. Learning to play the Udukku was not without its challenges, said Vijayalakshmi. "Keeping the beats in time was often difficult, but I persevered and gradually learnt to play the instrument," she added.