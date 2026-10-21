Idukki: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Satham airstrip in Idukki will house a dedicated centre to train pilots to operate large drones, alongside its existing programme to train cadets to fly small aircraft.

The centre will offer training to operate non-nano drones weighing more than 250 kg. The Union Defence Ministry has approved the project, and a new station will be established at the airstrip, where construction is 90% complete, NCC authorities said.

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The training will be conducted by a Remote Pilot Training Organisation under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Participants who complete the course will receive a Remote Pilot Certificate, qualifying them to operate commercial drones. Five drones have been approved for purchase for the programme.

The facility is expected to benefit NCC cadets seeking to join the armed forces. It will train 1,000 people annually, including 200 from Idukki. Those completing the training will also be eligible for seat reservations and grace marks in professional courses.

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Construction had been delayed because part of the airstrip extended into Forest Department land. The Forest Department has now decided to transfer 7.20 acres for the project in exchange for an equivalent area of revenue land at Vagamon.

The land demarcation at Vagamon is complete, and the tahsildar has submitted the sketch to the district collector.