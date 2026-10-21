Kochi: Ayurveda doctors whose names and medical registrations are allegedly being used to run spas involved in illegal activities could face criminal proceedings as co-accused, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P Vijayan has warned, bringing the role of medical practitioners under scrutiny in the investigation into sex rackets and human trafficking operating under the guise of wellness centres.

Vijayan said investigators had found instances in which doctors’ names were displayed at spas, and their registrations allegedly used to operate multiple branches, even when the practitioners did not visit or supervise the establishments.

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The police are examining whether medical credentials are being used to secure clearances for establishments that subsequently operate without proper medical oversight. Practitioners whose involvement in facilitating illegal activities is established could also face criminal action, Vijayan warned.

“Doctors’ names are being put up to run many of these spas,” was the observation made by the police during the investigation.

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The ADGP said such practices not only enabled illegal activities but also damaged the reputation of Ayurveda, a system of medicine closely associated with Kerala.

“Kerala takes great pride in Ayurveda. If you ask what a signature entity of Kerala is when you go outside, it would be Ayurveda. Under its name, even affecting those running legitimate practices, these kinds of businesses bring a bad name and cause disgrace. That will not be permitted under any circumstances,” he said.

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Vijayan said the recent criminal cases in Kochi and Kovalam prompted the police to examine activities at spas and massage centres across the State.

In one case, a young woman seeking employment was allegedly summoned to an Ayurvedic spa in Edappally on the pretext of a job interview, drugged and sexually assaulted over several days.

The other case involved a 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh who was allegedly trafficked by her maternal aunt and the latter’s husband. She was taken to Bengaluru and Chennai before being brought to Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram, where she was allegedly forced to work in massage centres where she faced sexual abuse.

Around 180 spas searched

Following the incidents, a special investigation team led by a city police commissioner and an inspector general of police was formed to investigate alleged illegal activities at spas.

Vijayan said the police searched approximately 180 spas across Kerala, registering around 14 cases and arresting five people during the initial phase of the operation, Vijayan said.

“We saw this as an opportunity to uncover what kind of immoral activities are taking place in spas. As part of that, we conducted searches across approximately 180 spas in Kerala. Around 14 cases were registered, and five persons were arrested,” he said.