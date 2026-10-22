Kudayathoor: The District Collector has ordered a probe into the unauthorised extraction of tonnes of rock from farmland near Sangamam Junction, close to Maliyekkal Colony, where a landslide claimed five lives in October 2022. The rock was extracted using heavy machinery from land owned by Theruvakkatt Gopalakrishnan without any of the regulatory clearances required. Acting on a complaint, the Collector has tasked the District Geologist and Thodupuzha Tahsildar with an inquiry into the episode.

The quarrying was carried out in an ecologically sensitive area, apparently taking advantage of the holidays. Local residents said they felt vibrations from the rock breaking at nearby houses and feared the activity could destabilise the area, which is vulnerable to natural disasters. Following a complaint launched with the District Disaster Management Authority, Revenue Department officials reached the spot and ordered the work to stop. The extraction operations were subsequently suspended.

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The Collector has directed officials to assess the potential disaster risks and submit a report. If unauthorised mining or land conversion is confirmed, criminal proceedings must be initiated against those responsible, including the landowner. A detailed report on the action taken must be submitted to the District Disaster Management Authority. Some people based in Perumbavoor are suspected to have purchased the massive boulders, according to local sources.