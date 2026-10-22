For Jithin Kumar, a native of Thalassery in Kannur, missing the chance to travel home to Kerala for his son Ayan Thana’s Vidyarambham was a source of great disappointment. However, that regret disappeared as his 11-member family gathered in Dubai to participate in Malayala Manorama’s grand Vidyarambham ceremony.

A festive atmosphere far from home

Reflecting on the event, Jithin expressed deep gratitude to the organisers and the eminent scholars who travelled to the UAE to guide young children through their first alphabets. "We originally planned to conduct my son’s initiation at our temple back home, but unavoidable circumstances prevented us from travelling," Jithin said. "Attending this ceremony completely erased that sorrow. It turned out to be an unforgettable experience for our entire family."

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He added that stepping into the vibrant, bustling atmosphere at UW Mall in the morning felt just like attending a traditional temple festival in Kerala, bringing a genuine touch of home to the diaspora community in the Gulf.