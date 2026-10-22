Kerala's power sector has achieved a major milestone with the completion of the Kerala State Electricity Board's (KSEB) first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Mulleria in Kasaragod. The 15 megawatt (MW) facility, built over a single year on one acre of KSEB land adjacent to the Mulleria substation, has successfully commenced trial runs.

Over the last two days, the system discharged 60 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity into the grid during peak night hours.

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How the storage system operates

The plant consists of 14 containerised battery units, 7 power converter systems, and 2 transformers. Designed to deliver 15 MW of continuous power for four hours, the facility stores low-cost electricity drawn during the day from the central grid as well as surplus generation from nearby solar parks at Ambalathara and Paivalike. This stored energy is then dispatched back to the grid during high-demand evening hours when electricity market prices typically skyrocket.

Major cost savings for KSEB

The initiative comes at a crucial time as Kerala struggles with rising power demand and peak hour deficits. Developed under the aegis of the central public sector entity National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and executed by Gujarat-based Opera Green Yana Private Limited, the project involved zero capital expenditure for KSEB apart from providing land free of cost. Under the agreement, KSEB will pay Opera Green Yana ₹4.38 per unit for energy drawn at night, significantly cheaper than the exorbitant rates currently paid for external power purchases during peak hours.

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Commissioning expected within a month

While a larger 125 MW BESS unit planned at Mylatti has faced delays awaiting imported battery shipments from China, the Mulleria plant was completed strictly within its contractual schedule.

Final operational clearance is awaited from KSEB's State Load Despatch Centre at Kalamassery. With only minor finishing work like perimeter fencing remaining, officials expect the facility to be formally inaugurated within a month.