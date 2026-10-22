Thiruvananthapuram: The much-hyped initiative to transform the scenic banks of Vellayani Lake and its iconic ‘Kireedam Bridge’, immortalized by the Mohanlal-starrer cult classic 'Kireedam', into a prime tourist destination has hit a dead end, despite expenditure running into several lakhs. Envisioned as Kerala’s first-ever cine-tourism project, the venture remains hopelessly stalled.

The then Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas had inspected the site and sanctioned the funds, with the ₹1.22-crore development contract awarded to Habitat. The master plan featured ornate entry gateways and dedicated waterfront spaces designed for visitors to soak in the beauty of the lake.

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However, the ground reality paints a picture of utter neglect. Benches installed for visitors have fallen apart even before the official inauguration, and the public convenience facilities built on the site remain locked and unusable. While saplings were planted to provide shade and decorative structures were put up, they currently offer zero utility to tourists.

The investment has virtually gone down the drain. School students brought here on KSRTC tour packages from the Corporation and neighbouring panchayats are returning disheartened, a disappointment echoed by visiting families. Worse yet, the neglected site, perched on the border of the Kalliyoor Grama Panchayat and the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation, has degenerated into a secluded hangout for truants and a haven for anti-social elements. Local residents complain that the Nemom police turn a blind eye to the illicit activities brewing here.

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Barring the reconstruction of the dilapidated, age-old bridge itself, the project has yielded virtually no public benefit. Work on the destination began a year ago with considerable momentum, but has now ground to an unceremonious halt. Small-scale vendors and petty shop owners, who set up business in anticipation of a tourist influx, have also been left high and dry.