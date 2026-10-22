Would anyone pay ₹25 for a single chicken egg? In Kerala, health-conscious consumers are doing just that. At FFG Farm in Vengoor, Ernakulam, BV 380 brown eggs are selling at premium rates, not because they are golden eggs, but because of the revolutionary tech-driven, welfare-centric farming methods behind them. The venture was founded by Padmanabhan Viswanathan, affectionately known as Paddy. A Kollam native and cloud security expert, Paddy launched his agri-startup, Fresh Farm Goodness (FFG), after selling his US-based IT firm C3M, driven by a mission to bring clean, high-quality food to the market.

Rethinking poultry welfare

Unlike traditional intensive battery cage setups, the hens at FFG Farm live in spacious deep-litter sheds with access to fenced open-air exercise yards where they can peck, scratch, and stretch freely. Their diet consists of nutrient-dense commercial feed supplemented with a custom herbal mixture of farm-grown papaya, fodder grass, and moringa leaves, paired with clean, tested drinking water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strict biosecurity and data tracking

To combat poultry diseases like avian flu, strict biosecurity measures are enforced. Disinfectant footbaths are placed at entry gates, vehicle tyres are sprayed upon entry, and visitor movements near chicken sheds are closely controlled. Meticulous records are maintained for every parameter, including feed intake, water quality, growth rates, mortality, and egg yield. Early detection of health changes allows prompt isolation, preventing disease outbreaks without heavy chemical intervention.

Photo: Karshakasree

International certification and blockchain tech

FFG Farm has earned the prestigious Certified Humane accreditation, an internationally recognised welfare standard popular across the USA, Europe, and Japan. This certifies that the birds are raised cage-free in a natural, stress-free environment. Furthermore, the farm leverages AI and blockchain technology to offer complete supply chain transparency, allowing customers to verify the exact shed, feed history, and health logs of the eggs they purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Antibiotic-free and lab-tested produce

Paddy guarantees that no antibiotics or artificial growth hormones are added to the feed. Regular laboratory tests confirm the absence of dangerous pathogens such as Salmonella and E coli, as well as chemical residues, with test results published directly on the farm website. Demand for these premium, ethically produced eggs is surging across urban centres in Kerala and Bengaluru.

Opportunities for aspiring agri-preneurs

FFG Farm plans to expand its model into poultry meat, dairy, and fresh produce using a partner farm integration framework. Under a guaranteed buyback agreement, partner farmers with adequate space can focus on production while adhering to FFG standards. Interested farmers can contact the team at 9946669924 or email hello@freshfarmgoodness.com.