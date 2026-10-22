Pathanamthitta: Despite vehicles repeatedly plunging into a treacherous pothole at Pattazhimukku Junction on KP Road, Public Works Department (PWD) authorities have turned a blind eye, leaving it unfixed.

The crater, located right at the turn from KP Road onto Pattazhi Road, has turned into a serious hazard for commuters. Weeks have passed since the pit first formed, yet with repair work indefinitely delayed, frustrated residents recently staged a protest by planting a banana sapling right in the middle of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most accidents occur when oncoming motorists, failing to spot the crater in time, slam on their brakes, causing their vehicles to lose control and overturn. Two-wheeler riders, too, routinely skid and crash after hitting the dip.

Just the other day, an autorickshaw overturned after crashing into the pothole; fortunately, the passengers, including children, had a miraculous escape and emerged unhurt.