Thrissur: The Animals and Nature Ethics Community Trust (ANEC Trust), a Kochi-based non-governmental organisation, has filed a complaint with the Forest Department seeking an inquiry into the alleged unauthorised entry of people in private vehicles into forest areas near Swapnamudi Forest Outpost and their reported activities, including fishing, cooking and swimming, in the adjoining Sholayar Dam reservoir.

The complaint was filed following the circulation of a social media video that allegedly shows private vehicles entering the area and people engaging in these activities.

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In the statement issued on Thursday, the Trust has urged the Forest Department to verify whether individuals entered the forest area using vehicles, accessed or used the forest outpost without proper authorisation, carried out the reported activities, and violated departmental orders or safety restrictions. It has also sought the preservation of the video, screenshots, photographs, vehicle registration details and all relevant departmental records.

The complaint further seeks verification of the location's proximity to Adichil Thotty Tribal Colony and an assessment of whether the reported activities affected tribal access, customary rights, privacy, safety or community resources. The Trust has requested the involvement of the competent Tribal Development authorities and the relevant Gram Sabha wherever legally required.

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ANEC Trust has also urged the authorities to examine the accountability of the forest officials concerned, prevent any continuing unauthorised activities and initiate appropriate legal and disciplinary proceedings wherever violations are established.