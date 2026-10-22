Idukki: In an inspiring display of courage, a young woman chased down an intoxicated man who attempted to molest her in the heart of Kattappana town before handing him over to the authorities.

The arrested suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Jackson, a native of Ernakulam. The incident unfolded around 8 pm at the busy Market Junction in Kattappana.

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Daring chase through town

The woman, Veena, a resident of Kunthalampara, was visiting the town with her family when Jackson, who was under the influence of alcohol, attempted to molest her. Rather than backing down, Veena immediately confronted him. Caught off guard by her strong reaction, the perpetrator tried to flee into the crowd.

Refusing to let him escape, Veena ran after the suspect through the streets, pursuing him all the way to the new bus stand. Local merchants and bystanders, alerted by the commotion, quickly joined in to help her nab the fleeing suspect. He was promptly handed over to the police for legal proceedings.