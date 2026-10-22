What began as a routine emergency room examination following a road accident took a dramatic turn when doctors at a medical college in Perinthalmanna discovered synthetic drugs hidden in an injured patient's pocket.

The episode began unfolding after 21-year-old Sibin, a resident of Amayur near Koppam, met with a motorcycle crash at Edappal late at night. He was rushed with injuries to MES Medical College Hospital in Perinthalmanna for emergency treatment. However, while examining the patient, the doctor noticed a velvet pouch tucked inside his trouser pocket containing white crystalline granules. Suspecting the substance to be illegal narcotics, the hospital management immediately alerted the local police.

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Remanded in hospital

A police team led by Inspector Sumesh Sudhakaran arrived at the hospital and inspected the pouch, seizing 21.42 grams of MDMA. Following the seizure, a magistrate visited the hospital facility to formally place the accused under judicial remand. Officers said a detailed investigation was underway.