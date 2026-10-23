Kozhikode: Kerala Police are likely to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the robbery at the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) office in Qatar, as investigators seek to establish whether the crime was carried out by a 'quotation gang' and identify those who allegedly financed or facilitated it.

Although all six people named as accused in the case are from Kozhikode district, the incident took place in Qatar, prompting investigators to consider extending the probe to the Gulf country. Freshly surfaced audio recordings, which allegedly point to a 'quotation' being given for the robbery, have added a new dimension to the investigation.

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One recording features an alleged conversation between the prime accused, Bombay Shaji, also known as Shajahan, and a person identified as Kamarudheen Payyoli. The conversation reportedly suggests the robbery was carried out in exchange for a promised payment that was never made.

The case concerns the theft of around 3.1 million Qatari riyals, estimated at approximately ₹8 crore. However, the amount mentioned in the audio recording is said to be around ₹25 crore, raising questions about the actual sum involved and the claims made by those discussing the crime.

The recording also allegedly refers to a Qatar-based businessman for whom the robbery was carried out. Investigators are now examining these claims and may question others mentioned in the conversation.

The case returned to the spotlight after Balakrishnan, 60, a native of Koyilandy and a local BJP leader, surrendered. He was the fourth person to be named as an accused in the case and surrendered to the police recently.

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The other accused are Bombay Shaji, Payyoli Rashi, Bava alias Salih, Hasan Mammali and Nisar. Koyilandy police registered the FIR on a complaint filed by P K Abdul Rahim, a native of Thalassery and vice-president of Qatar KMCC. Rahim had reportedly travelled to Koyilandy to meet Balakrishnan, recorded details of the latter's disclosures and handed them over to the police.

The robbery took place on September 18, 2025, at the KMCC office in Qatar. The strongroom locks were allegedly broken with a gas cutter, after which cash was removed from the lockers.

In his statement to the police, Balakrishnan claimed that Shajahan and his associates had brought him to Qatar on the pretext of arranging a job at an Arab's residence. After his arrival, he was allegedly made to stay first in a villa and later in a lodge, where he was confined to a room and prevented from going out.

Balakrishnan allegedly told investigators that a man who introduced himself as Razak took him to the KMCC office around 4 am one day, claiming that he was being taken to a house for work. When he questioned why he had been brought to an office instead, he was allegedly threatened and instructed to break open the locks using a gas cutter and an iron crowbar.

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He said he knew welding but had no experience in cutting locks, and alleged that he was forced to carry out the task under threats. According to his statement, other members of the group broke open the lockers, transferred the cash into bags and took it away. He was subsequently sent back to India with his passport and Qatari riyals worth around ₹50,000, he reportedly told police.

Rahim said the operation would have been difficult without help from people in Qatar. However, he said he did not know whether anyone associated with the KMCC was involved. The stolen money is believed to have belonged to a welfare fund raised under the KMCC's Sneha Suraksha scheme for its members.

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership on Friday promised strict action if any KMCC worker is found to have participated in the crime. The party's state general secretary, P M A Salam, said the party itself had filed the complaint and would not hesitate to expel anyone found guilty of involvement.

Police are expected to examine the audio recordings alongside the statements and other available evidence as they pursue leads concerning the alleged contract, the flow of money and the possible involvement of individuals beyond those already named in the case.