Four UAE expatriates, including a Malayali, have each won a 200-gram 24-karat gold bar in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s second electronic weekly draw for October.

The Malayali winner, 44-year-old entrepreneur Brijesh Madambi Bhaskaran, has been living in Ajman for the past few years, while his family remains in India. He has participated in Big Ticket draws for three years. His winning entry was part of a group ticket purchased with six friends, with whom he will share the prize. The group plans to continue pooling money for future draws.

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The second Indian winner, Manikanta Adabala, 33, is a service engineer from Andhra Pradesh who has worked in Dubai for four years. He purchased the winning entry jointly with a friend and said they would decide together how to use the prize.

Photo credit: Big Ticket

The other winners are Aloha Abelgas, a Filipino assistant manager, and Jonathan Javed, a Pakistani resident of Abu Dhabi. Aloha plans to use the prize to help cover travel expenses for her first trip home for Christmas in two decades. Jonathan won through a syndicate ticket purchased with seven colleagues.