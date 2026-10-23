Kodumon: With the onset of recent rains, misery has returned to haunt farmers in the Idathitta paddy tract. Surging waters from overflowing canals have submerged vast stretches of farmland, devastating newly planted crops. It had been barely six days since the fields were sown, and the floodwaters have completely destroyed the germinating seeds.

Repeated crop failures over the years had previously driven many local farmers away from agriculture altogether. It was sheer perseverance and a deep-rooted passion for farming that compelled them to give it another try this season. Now, those hopes appear dashed once again. Hampered by an acute local labor shortage, farmers had arranged to bring in migrant laborers to transplant the paddy saplings. However, a breach in the embankments of the canals cutting through the fields flooded the land before work could begin.

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Farmers pointed out that they had repeatedly petitioned authorities to clear and restore the choked wetlands running through the Idathitta Manjappuzha tract (ela). Although funds were reportedly allocated for canal desilting during the previous panchayat governing body's tenure, farmers allege that no groundwork was ever carried out.

The farming community is now demanding that the thick undergrowth and accumulated silt along the canal banks be cleared under the MGNREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme). With natural drainage severely clogged at multiple points, farmers claim that even a single spell of rain is now enough to cause a bund breach. The root of the crisis, they stress, lies in years of administrative apathy toward clearing the clogged waterways that are vital for proper runoff.