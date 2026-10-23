Uppala: Built at the cost of lakhs of rupees, the bus waiting shelter on the Kaikamba-Bayar Road remains largely unused, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents. Buses operating towards Bayar often bypass the shelter and pick up and drop off passengers at the busy Kaikamba Junction and along the National Highway service road. This has contributed to heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Passengers travelling to Kaikamba are often dropped off in the middle of the road instead of near the bus shelter or at a safe location. This creates a risk of accidents and threatens the safety of pedestrians.

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A similar shelter located right across the road suffers the same fate, lying completely unused. Residents allege that despite having accessible shelters in place, the authorities have turned a blind eye to buses parking illegally at the junction to solicit passengers.

Demanding a lasting solution, local residents and traders have urged the Traffic Police and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to take strict action against haphazard parking and open-road boarding, ensuring that commuters can finally use the shelters built for them.