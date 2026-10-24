Thiruvananthapuram: The Home Department has ordered a Crime Branch probe into alleged irregularities in a PSC Sub-Inspector examination held 16 years ago.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala ordered a probe against former PSC officials following a complaint by V Lijikumar of Mundakkal, Kollam, alleging that the marks list was manipulated after the OMR examination to include ineligible candidates in the physical fitness test. The complaint will be referred to the SIT led by AG Ajitha Beegam, which is currently probing the alleged examination irregularities in the PSC.

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According to documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Lijikumar and three others scored 46 marks each in the Sub-Inspector examination conducted by the PSC on Oct 2, 2010. Lijikumar, the oldest of the four, alleges that he was left out of the physical fitness shortlist while the other three were included by violating the selection criteria.

Lijikumar also accuses PSC officials of misleading the court by furnishing false information during his legal battle over the alleged irregularities. He further alleges that the commission provided incorrect information in response to an RTI application.

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The complainant sought a Vigilance probe against PSC officials, including the secretary, regional officer and under secretary, alleging that ineligible candidates were included in the selection process through corrupt practices. The Home Department, however, has decided to entrust the investigation to the Crime Branch as the allegations concern the PSC.