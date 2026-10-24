Kottayam: The Kerala State Electricity Board is replacing 11 kV high-tension power cables across the Vembanad Lake with safe, covered conductors to prevent accidents due to low-lying cables

The covered conductors will be installed in the areas between Thiruvaykkari and F-Block, in Kottayam district, and C-Block, Rani, Chithira and Marthandam, in Alappuzha district. These places fall under the Kottayam Puncha electrical division.

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The project proposes to ensure safe journeys in the backwater region and make transportation of goods smooth. An expenditure of ₹22.98 lakh will be incurred for the works, which are being carried out under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The cables for the work arrived a few days ago.

The authorities had earlier replaced the old wooden electric posts across the lake with A-Type posts having a height of 14 m. Currently, accidents take place in the lake when houseboats and poles used to steer canoes come into contact with low-lying power cables. With the installation of the covered conductors, the power cables will stay at a safe height, and accidents will not occur even when the water level of the lake rises.

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“We are implementing the project on a war footing and are planning to complete it this month itself, considering the launch of the ‘Puncha’ crop in the area,” said an official.