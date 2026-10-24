Two young siblings lost their lives in an accident on National Highway 66 after the scooter they were riding skidded off the road and slammed into the metal support pipe of a signboard at VK Padi in Malappuram.

The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Jismina Sulaiman and her 19-year-old brother, Jibin Sulaiman. They were the children of Sulaiman and Thachumma, residents of Pullanipparamba in Ponmala Manoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred around 6.00 pm when the two were travelling along NH 66. Their scooter reportedly lost control and rammed into a roadside signpost. Both siblings sustained severe injuries from the impact and were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kottakkal by local residents. However, Jibin succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival, and Jismina passed away soon after.

Jismina was working as a teacher at Ma'din School in Malappuram. She is survived by her husband, Abubacker, a native of Attiri, and their young son, Enil Aibak. Her brother Jibin was a first-year undergraduate student at GEMs College in Ramapuram. Their burials are scheduled to take place on Saturday.