Kazhakoottam: The police have served an eviction notice to Anganwadi No 92 of Vilayilkkulam under Kadinamkulam Panchayat, which has been operating out of the Menamkulam Women’s Police Battalion camp.

Battalion authorities stated that the notice was issued due to serious safety and hygiene concerns, citing the absence of a building fitness certificate, a lack of toilet facilities, and heavily overgrown surroundings that have led to a menace of reptiles. The pre-school centre currently has an enrollment of six children. The directive to vacate was formally submitted to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

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However, Kadinamkulam Panchayat President Jose Nicolas clarified that the local governing body was kept in the dark about the development.

Meanwhile, parents have raised sharp objections, alleging that the safety concerns are merely an excuse. They claim the real motive behind the eviction is to convert the Anganwadi rooms into living quarters to address a severe shortage of officer accommodation within the camp.

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The Anganwadi was moved inside the battalion premises from a rented facility in Vilayikkulam two and a half years ago, following requests by senior battalion officers whose own children attended the centre back then. Parents now allege that the premises are increasingly being encroached upon, with women officers stowing their uniforms, bags, lathis, and riot shields inside the classroom, and utilizing the building as a resting lounge on holidays.

Reacting to the development, Panchayat President Jose Nicolas said that the battalion authorities had never flagged any issues regarding the building's upkeep, noting that the panchayat would have gladly stepped in to clean and clear the surroundings had they been informed. He added that the panchayat would take an appropriate decision after a thorough assessment of the situation.