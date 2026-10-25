Thiruvananthapuram: Close on the heels of the alleged irregularities in the Planning Board chief examination, the Crime Branch has stepped up its probe into the Kerala PSC, uncovering irregularities in the recruitment processes for three more posts.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IG Ajeetha Begum found irregularities in the examinations and appointments to the posts of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Fisheries Extension Officer and Village Oil Inspector in the Khadi Board. Based on these findings, cases will be registered, and investigations launched into all three cases, with PSC officials also to be arraigned as accused. The SIT will submit its preliminary report to Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh later this week.

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Village Oil Inspector (2019)

Only one candidate appeared for the interview. The prescribed qualifications included a BSc degree and a three-month course certificate issued by the Khadi Board. However, a woman candidate who produced a certificate for a course lasting just 15 days was appointed in 2021. The candidate was also alleged to be a relative of a PSC official.

Fisheries Extension Officer (2020)

Of the 110 candidates on the rank list, 93 were students of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), while 38 of the 42 candidates appointed were from the same university. Senior KUFOS officials and faculty members were also on the interview board and involved in setting the question paper.

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Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (2023)

As many as 47 of the 100 questions in the OMR examination were found to have been copied from an online guide.