The 17-year-old accused in the Mercedes-Benz crash in Kochi that killed a 55-year-old scooterist was released on station bail on Sunday. The minor student from Aluva was booked under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving on a public way and causing death by negligence.

Cheranalloor police said the minor was arrested and released on bail under Section 8 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

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Meanwhile, the victim's family has expressed concern that the accused could escape accountability because he is the son of a judge.

The accident occurred around 2.20 am near the Ford showroom at Maraparambu on Container Road in Cheranalloor. The victim, Jayabalakrishnan, a native of Cheranalloor, was returning home after closing his wayside eatery near Chittoor temple when the Mercedes-Benz hit his scooter.

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According to police, the teenager had taken the car, registered in his father's name, without his parents' knowledge. He was travelling alone from Vallarpadam towards Kalamassery when the car struck the scooter, which was moving in the same direction.

The teenager told investigators that it was raining and Jayabalakrishnan had suddenly changed direction to avoid waterlogging on the road. He claimed he could not avoid the collision. The car stopped a few metres away. Residents who rushed to the scene after hearing the impact found Jayabalakrishnan injured. He later succumbed to his injuries.

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The victim's family suspects that overspeeding caused the crash and has called for a thorough investigation, fearing that the accused's family background could influence the outcome.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said stringent action would be taken against those responsible for fatal road accidents, regardless of their connections. “There is no need for any apprehension. If someone hits and kills a person on the road, stringent action will be taken,” Chennithala said.

He added that police had arrested around 14,000 people in the past three to four months for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, with action including the suspension of driving licences.

“We cannot tolerate the killing of innocent people on the road. That's murder. Nobody will act under anyone's pressure in such cases,” he said, assuring that the investigation would proceed according to the law regardless of the accused's background. “Whoever the accused may be, they will be punished according to the law,” Chennithala added.