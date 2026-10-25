One person died, and seven others were injured after a jeep fell into a ditch at Kakkadampoyil in Kozhikode on Sunday evening. The occupants are natives of Maradu, but officials are yet to verify their names and other details.

The jeep had eight occupants at the time of the accident. One of the passengers died, while the other seven sustained injuries and were taken to KMCT Medical College Hospital. They were later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Two of the injured sustained serious injuries and are reported to be in critical condition.

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The incident occurred around 7.45 pm on Sunday. Police suspect that the jeep veered out of control while navigating the sharp turns in the region.

"The area has several sharp turns. Those who are not natives may not be familiar with these and may find it difficult to drive through," the Thiruvambady Police told Onmanorama. "The place where the jeep was found had a really sharp S-shaped curve," the officer added.

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However, police said the exact cause of the accident could be determined only after further investigation.

According to police, the jeep was an open-top vehicle, leaving the passengers exposed and offering them little protection at the time of the accident. This may have contributed to the severity of their injuries.