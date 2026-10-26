Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar decided to initiate action over alleged irregularities in the Public Service Commission (PSC) on the third day after learning of his transfer, keeping the move confidential until he vacated Kerala Bhavan

The decision, which could have significant political implications in Kerala, was taken independently by him in the absence of a Cabinet recommendation to initiate action against PSC members over the alleged irregularities. Arlekar sent a separate report to the President explaining the reasons behind his decision.

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Arlekar's assessment was that the functioning of the PSC had undermined the dignity and credibility of the constitutional institution.

When he inaugurated a national seminar organised by the PSC in Thiruvananthapuram last January, he had spoken highly of the commission. However, within months, a controversy erupted over its credibility, prompting him to examine the developments personally.

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When Arlekar summoned the PSC chairman for an explanation, the response was reportedly unsatisfactory. He subsequently heard the PSC secretary and examined the Home Vigilance investigation report.

Meanwhile, the PSC had received complaints from several organisations. After becoming convinced that irregularities had occurred, Arlekar reportedly chose to examine a complaint filed by Yuva Morcha in particular.

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The complaint’s detailed legal drafting reportedly strengthened his resolve to initiate action. It was prepared with the assistance of senior advocates and the involvement of the state BJP leadership. In addition to the allegations surrounding the latest controversy, it detailed various complaints concerning the PSC over the past five years.

These allegations were incorporated into the Governor’s report to the President. Arlekar also cited the state government’s move to order an investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) as lending weight to the report.

Arlekar took the decision on the PSC issue while handing over files on several other matters to the incoming Governor. These included the state government’s request for permission to prosecute former minister V Abdurahiman in connection with the controversy surrounding the Argentina football team deal and a complaint seeking the cancellation of Mani C Kappan’s membership of the Legislative Assembly.

The change of Governor is not expected to affect further proceedings on the PSC issue.