Thiruvananthapuram: Four workers were injured after a compound wall collapsed on them while they were cleaning a drain at Vedivechankovil near Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The workers were cleaning a drain as part of a panchayat project when the wall, made of hollow bricks, collapsed. The incident reportedly occurred after heavy rain in the area over the past two days. According to preliminary information, the wall was part of a local resident's plot.

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While three of the injured were shifted to the Medical College Hospital, the fourth was taken to a nearby hospital. The Naruvamoodu police are investigating into the incident.