Thiruvananthapuram: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday admitted to lapses in the police response to the death of a street food vendor in Kochi after a Mercedes-Benz driven by a judge’s minor son hit his scooter. The minister assured the Assembly that the government would take strict action, including against the boy’s father if warranted.

The Kochi City Police have since booked the Additional District and Sessions Judge serving at the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Irinjalakuda. The judicial officer was booked in his capacity as the registered owner of the luxury car driven by his minor son.

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Replying to a submission by Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly, Chennithala described the incident, which occurred within the Cheranalloor police station limits in Ernakulam district, as tragic and acknowledged that the initial police response was inadequate.

The victim, Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a roadside food stall, was returning home with groceries after closing his shop when the car hit his scooter. He died while being taken to hospital.

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“The initial action taken by the Cheranalloor police was not correct,” Chennithala said. He added that he had contacted the City Police Commissioner and the Director General of Police after learning about the incident.

"There was a lapse on the part of the police in the beginning. The police should have invoked the appropriate legal provisions, including the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, at the outset. We intervened in the matter immediately," the minister said.

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"I directed the DGP to review the case, following which the DGP and the ADGP in charge of law and order intervened and the additional charge was included," he added.

The juvenile was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail, Chennithala said. He added that he had directed the police to initiate steps to cancel the bail. The minister said the vehicle was registered in the name of the judge, adding that action would be taken against the father if the investigation warranted it.

“Justice is the same for everyone. There is no distinction between the rich and the poor,” Chennithala said, adding that the government viewed the incident seriously and would ensure a fair investigation.

Vijayan, in his submission, had referred to an earlier accident near Nedumbassery in which a Mini Cooper allegedly driven by a 19-year-old killed three young people. He said the recurrence of such incidents, along with alleged attempts by the minor’s father to intervene in the Kochi case, was a matter of serious concern. He urged the government to examine the matter closely. Chennithala said he agreed with the Opposition leader’s concerns and assured the Assembly that the police would take strong action.