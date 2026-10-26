Kochi: The Kochi City Police have booked an Additional District and Sessions Judge serving at the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Irinjalakuda. The judge is the father of the 17-year-old boy accused of driving the Mercedes-Benz involved in Sunday’s fatal crash at Cheranalloor. The move comes amid mounting public protests and political pressure over the handling of the case, with the investigation now being transferred to the District Crime Branch.

The judicial officer has been booked in his capacity as the registered owner of the luxury car driven by his minor son at high speed, killing a 55-year-old scooterist. The police have invoked Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which provides for the culpability of a vehicle’s owner or guardian when a juvenile commits an offence using the vehicle. A report has been submitted to the court.

Confirming the action, Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said the police were following the prescribed procedures for initiating action against a serving judicial officer.

​”We have booked the RC owner under the specific provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Formal procedures, including obtaining the High Court’s permission and intimating the District Judge, are currently underway,” he said.

The crash occurred around 2.20 am on Sunday on the Container Road near Maraparambu in Cheranalloor. Jayabalakrishnan, 55, who ran a wayside eatery at Chittur, was returning home after shutting shop when the speeding Mercedes-Benz, travelling from Vallarpadam towards Kalamassery, rammed his scooter from behind, killing him on the spot.

The Commissioner described the incident as a grave offence, adding that preliminary evidence indicated the car was travelling at more than 100 kmph before the collision.

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​”A 55-year-old family breadwinner losing his life like this is unacceptable. Had the parents been vigilant, the minor would never have accessed the vehicle. Driving at such reckless speed is a grave offence, and we will take the strictest lawful action,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has intervened in the matter, examining the case details and seeking a report regarding the judge’s role. Sources said that formal communications have also been sent by the police to the High Court and the Principal District Judge in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines governing criminal proceedings against serving judicial officers.

The latest developments follow mounting criticism of the police’s initial handling of the case. The Cheranalloor police initially booked the minor under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to rash driving and causing death by negligence, and granted him station bail under Section 8 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The teenager’s release triggered protests outside the Cheranalloor police station on Sunday night, with the victim’s family, local residents and youth political organisations staging a sit-in demanding strict action. The protests intensified on Monday, when CPM workers marched to the station, alleging police apathy and demanding action against the judge.

Amid the growing outrage, the police subsequently added Section 105 of the BNS, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and apprehended the minor again on Sunday night.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Ernakulam later granted the teenager bail, citing the absence of previous criminal antecedents. The police have said they would approach the Sessions Court with an appeal or revision petition seeking cancellation of the bail. Separately, ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan issued an urgent memo seeking an explanation from the Kochi City Police Commissioner over alleged lapses in the handling of the case. He directed the Commissioner to submit a report detailing the administrative and investigative shortcomings.

Acknowledging the scrutiny surrounding the investigation, Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said the case was withdrawn from the local police and transferred to the District Crime Branch for a comprehensive probe.