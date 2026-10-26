Palakkad: Farmers in the district are paying between ₹2.50 and ₹3.50 per kilogram for commercial paddy drying. With the Northeast monsoon intensifying and limited daylight hours, the majority of farmers are relying on rice mills to dry their harvest, as most lack the infrastructure to do so at home.

The unexpected surge in monsoon rains has severely affected traditional sun-drying methods. In response, local mills are offering drying services at tiered rates: a base fee of ₹2.50 per kilogram for drying alone, and ₹3.50 per kilogram for a full-service option that includes drying, bagging, and doorstep delivery.

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Mobile mechanical dryers that operate directly at threshing yards or residences are also available, charging ₹3.35 per kilogram. Adequate drying is critical, as the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) mandates that paddy must have a moisture content below 17 percent to qualify for procurement; grain exceeding this threshold is rejected.

Persistent rains significantly elevate moisture levels, and farmers note that makeshift methods, such as spreading grain indoors under ceiling fans, fail to sufficiently dry the crop due to high ambient humidity and rising dampness.

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Consequently, farmers with no alternative drying facilities are transporting their harvest directly from the fields to commercial mills. In several instances, farmers are also arranging to have Supplyco officials measure and procure the grain directly from these mill premises.