Muvattupuzha: In a targeted theft, unidentified perpetrators stripped and stole the electrical wiring from eight commercial establishments housed in the Nithin Fabrics building at Aramana Junction. The thieves reportedly disconnected the power supply overnight and removed all cables fitted past the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) meters.

The incident came to light the following morning when shop owners arrived to open their premises. The resulting power outage disrupted normal operations for several affected units, including a local ration shop and the Merchant Welfare Society office.

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In light of the rising number of cable thefts and burglaries in Muvattupuzha and surrounding areas, the local unit of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has urged law enforcement to intensify nighttime patrolling. The merchant association also called for immediate preventive measures to secure business premises and deter further incidents.

The surge in such thefts is largely attributed to the increasing market value and demand for copper. Previously, perpetrators primarily targeted residential properties under construction—including a recent incident at the residence of Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan. The typical modus operandi involves burning the stolen cables to strip the insulation before selling the extracted copper to scrap dealers. Consequently, local stakeholders have demanded stricter oversight of scrap yards operating in the area to track down buyers of stolen metals, alongside the individuals responsible for the thefts.

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Local residents noted that the risk has grown to the extent that property owners now feel compelled to hire private guards once electrical wiring is completed in newly built homes. With perpetrators now expanding their targets to include existing wiring in closed or shuttered commercial establishments, concern continues to mount across both the trade and construction sectors.