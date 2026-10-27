Alappuzha: The Alappuzha Municipal Krishi Bhavan is facing an acute shortage of space. Currently functioning out of a tiny building near the private bus stand, the extreme space constraint has severely hit day-to-day operations and disrupted public services.

The office runs with a four-member team comprising an Agricultural Field Officer, an Assistant Agricultural Officer, an Agricultural Assistant, and a part-time staff member. The area is so cramped that employees can barely find room to sit and work, let alone safely archive and maintain official files.

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To make matters worse, the building lacks basic sanitation facilities, forcing staff to depend on the public toilet at the nearby private bus stand. When that restroom shuts down at 5 pm, the employees, especially the women staff, are left stranded in acute distress.

Despite the severe bottleneck, the tiny room is expected to host key deliberations, including Padashekhara Samiti meetings, digital crop survey briefings, and annual project planning sessions. With virtually no storage space for subsidized seeds and fertilizers, officials report that they are forced to distribute arriving consignments to farmers on the very day of delivery, leaving no room for operational leeway.

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The Krishi Bhavan was temporarily shifted to this former Sub-Treasury building to accommodate the construction of the District Court Bridge. Although municipal authorities had promised to renovate an older municipal property and relocate the office there, bureaucratic delays have stalled the move.

Local farmers and agricultural collectives are now urgently demanding that the Krishi Bhavan be shifted to an adequate, fully equipped facility so it can deliver the essential services the farming community relies on.