Wayanad: The Kaniyampatta grama panchayat has directed the parents of former panchayat president Binu Jacob to repay ₹3,76,800 received as welfare pension, along with 18 per cent interest calculated from the dates on which the benefits were sanctioned.

The notice directs Chacko Karikkatt and his wife, Jaynamma Chacko, of Arimula, to repay ₹1,88,400 each, in addition to the interest, over allegations that they received pension benefits despite being ineligible.

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The proceedings followed a complaint lodged with the office of the Joint Director of the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) in Kalpetta, alleging that the couple received the benefits from April 2015 to August 2026. The complaint was forwarded to the panchayat on July 6 for further action.

The complaint alleged that the pension benefits were received while Binu Jacob was serving as a ward member and later as panchayat president, with his parents residing with him.

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In an order dated October 10, the panchayat secretary issued the notice after following the prescribed procedures, including giving the couple an opportunity to present their case. The notices had asked them to appear for a hearing on July 24, but neither attended to submit an explanation.

The couple has been directed to deposit the amount into the social security pension account at the head office branch of the Kerala State Co-operative Bank within seven days of receiving the notice.

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The action comes amid the state government's drive to identify ineligible welfare pension beneficiaries and recover amounts disbursed to them. The monthly pension for eligible senior citizens and other beneficiaries stood at ₹1,600 before the previous LDF government raised it to ₹2,000 towards the end of its tenure.

Binu Jacob, however, denied the allegations against himself and his parents, describing the action as politically motivated.

Speaking to Onmanorama, he said the family had yet to receive any notice. “We are yet to receive any notice. If such a move has been initiated, we will approach the court for legal remedy,” he said.

He alleged that an anonymous complaint had been lodged against the family earlier and claimed that the LSGD Department's action amounted to a political vendetta.

Questioning the proceedings, Jacob argued that the pensions had been sanctioned by the competent authorities and that the circumstances had remained unchanged since the benefits were granted. If there had been any irregularities in sanctioning the pensions, the officials concerned should be held accountable, he added.

Jacob had contested the last local body election as a Congress rebel candidate in the Poothadi division of the block panchayat, defeating the party's official candidate, former Wayanad District Panchayat president Samshad Marakkar.