Madavoor: Commuting has turned into a harrowing ordeal on the Chumaduthangi–Mulavana–Thumbodu Library Road, where peeling tar and exposed gravel have reduced the stretch to shambles. Spanning 1.25 kilometers, this road runs through Wards 7 and 9 of the Madavoor panchayat.

Last resurfaced 16 years ago, the thoroughfare is in such ruins that even walking on it is nearly impossible. Residents point out that the road connecting Mulavana to the Chalamkonam Government Family Health Centre is in an equally pathetic state.

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For roughly 200 families, the Chumaduthangi–Mulavana Library Road is their sole lifeline. With no public transport available, auto-rickshaws are the only commute option; however, locals lament that drivers routinely refuse trips to the area, citing the vehicle-wrecking conditions. Despite this, several school vehicles are forced to negotiate the battered route every day.

A significant number of local children study in surrounding institutions, including Madavoor NSS HSS, Ponganad Govt. HS, Peroor MM UPS, Peroor Vadasery Govt. UPS, CNPS LPS & UPS, and Madavoor Govt. LPS. Students who do not have school bus facilities, along with daily commuters, are forced to trek on foot along this broken path to Chumaduthangi, Vayanashala, or Vemoodu just to catch a bus.

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Having endured this neglect for years, residents are now pinning their hopes on the newly formed panchayat governing body to finally turn their decade-long demand for a resurfaced road into a reality.