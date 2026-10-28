Additional District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, on Wednesday, denied the bail pleas of four accused, including Suhail Sajeev, in the Nedumbassery Mini Cooper crash case which killed three people. Angamaly Magistrate Court had earlier rejected bail for the accused, following which they moved a petition in the Ernakulam District Court.

The pleas were rejected by Syamlal S R, Additional District and Sessions Judge 2, Ernakulam. A detailed order is awaited. Along with Suhail, Ninav, Joyal S Anto and Ameen Sha, all aged 19, are the accused in the case. The defence, in its petition, has cited the circumstances which led to the accident and said that there was no further need of custodial detention of the accused. It was contended that the accident must be examined by taking into account the movement of both vehicles, available scientific evidence and the scene of occurrence.

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According to the prosecution, chemical examination of blood and urine samples of Suhail showed the presence of Ethyl Alcohol five times the permissible limit ( Urine - 230mg/100m and Blood - 161mg/100ml). The CCTV visuals were collected, and the Event Data Recorder of the Mini Cooper was examined using a technician. Chance prints from the vehicle were also collected by the police. A team comprising Aluva DySP, Joint RTO Angamaly, AGM Civil Works CIAL conducted a site inspection also.

The accident happened on October 11. The car, driven at high speed by Suhail, rammed into a scooter, killing three people- two women and a man.