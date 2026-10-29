Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala mountaineer Seena Sara Majnu, 41, was rescued on Thursday after falling while descending Mount Lobuche in Nepal. In a message shared on Instagram, Seena wrote: “Dear friends, I am safe.”

​Her husband, Majnu M Rajan, told Onmanorama that an official had informed him that Seena was safe at a point along the route. Though Majnu messaged Seena on Instagram, he has not yet received a response.

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​“The official said they would contact me when she reaches the next point. He said she would probably have to trek down, with assistance,” he said.

In a video shared on social media on Wednesday, Seena said she had fallen during the descent and was unable to move her hand. She also said the Sherpa accompanying her had gone downhill and was no longer visible.

“I feel helpless and do not know when I will be able to get down,” she said in the video, appearing visibly exhausted.

The mountaineer had said that she was on her way to the Lobuche High Camp via the Lukla base camp in a vlog posted on October 27. She had last contacted her family on Wednesday.

Majnu said Seena had called him between 4 and 5 pm on October 27 to inform him that she was heading for the summit. She had planned to begin the climb around midnight, reach the summit by morning and call him during the descent on October 28.

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Seena travelled to Nepal on October 21 and reportedly met with the accident while descending after completing her summit attempt. Mount Lobuche is a prominent mountain mass (more than 6,100 metres above sea level) in the Khumbu region of Nepal’s Himalaya, located near the Khumbu Glacier and close to the popular trail leading to Everest Base Camp.

Following a request from the family, BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony contacted the Union external affairs minister and the Indian Embassy in Nepal over the phone, seeking assistance.

Experienced mountaineer

A resident of Manjadi in Thiruvalla, Seena, the director of National College in Thiruvalla, has undertaken mountaineering expeditions in several countries.

​“She had suffered a minor fall during her Kilimanjaro and Elbrus expeditions as well. If you manage to get back on your feet after falling on the ice, you can continue walking. It becomes a problem only if you remain down,” Majnu said.

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​Seena has been pursuing the Seven Summits challenge, which involves climbing the highest peaks on all seven continents.

In August 2025, she climbed Mount Elbrus in Europe, carrying a 79-metre-long Indian national flag to mark the country's 79th Independence Day. Despite adverse weather and heavy snowfall, she reached the summit on August 17.

In October 2024, she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, completing the ascent in six days. Standing at 5,895 metres, it was another milestone in her mountaineering journey. She has also trekked to Everest Base Camp and Annapurna Base Camp.

​During the Kilimanjaro expedition, Seena fell while climbing beyond Kibo Rock along the Rongai Route. She slipped on a steep section and rolled nearly 50 metres down a snowy slope, injuring her legs and knee. Despite the injuries, she continued the expedition and reached the summit on October 12.

​The Kerala State Women’s Commission selected Seena for this year’s Stree Shakti Award in recognition of her courage as a mountaineer who undertakes solo trekking and climbing expeditions.