Kerala Ministers, MLAs and Speaker get 25-40% pay hike after eight years; MLA pension up by 20%
Kerala passed the Payment of Salaries and Allowances Amendment Act, 2026, increasing salaries and pensions for ministers and MLAs by up to 40 per cent from November, citing rising commodity prices.
Kerala passed the Payment of Salaries and Allowances Amendment Act, 2026, increasing salaries and pensions for ministers and MLAs by up to 40 per cent from November, citing rising commodity prices.
Kerala passed the Payment of Salaries and Allowances Amendment Act, 2026, increasing salaries and pensions for ministers and MLAs by up to 40 per cent from November, citing rising commodity prices.
The Payment of Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Act, 2026, which seeks to increase the salaries and allowances of ministers and MLAs, was passed unanimously in the Assembly on Thursday.
From Kerala Formation Day, November 1, the monthly salaries and allowances of ministers, the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, the opposition leader and the chief whip will increase from ₹1.08 lakh to roughly ₹1.35 lakh, roughly 25 per cent, and that of MLAs to ₹98,000 from ₹70,000, a raise of 40 per cent. The MLA pension will also increase by 20 per cent, from ₹50,000 to ₹60,000. The increase in salaries and pensions alone would result in an additional annual outgo of ₹6.91 crore.
The additional expenditure by way of the hike in vehicle advance and house building advance (HBA) for Ministers, the hike in journey allowances inside and outside the State, including air fare for MLAs, and the hike in accidental insurance coverage has not yet been ascertained.
It was in March 2018 that salaries and pensions of ministers and MLAs were revised. "For the last eight years, the prices of all commodities including petrol, diesel, electricity etc. have increased considerably.
Considering the above, the Hon'ble Minister for Parliamentary Affairs ordered the revision of salaries and allowances of Ministers, the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, the Leader of Opposition, the Chief Whip and the Members of the Legislative Assembly and suggested necessary amendments to the Payment of Salaries and Allowances Act, 1951," the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Act said.
Ministers’ salary (Existing – New)
- Salary – ₹2000 - ₹3000
- Constituency allowance – ₹40,000 - ₹45,000
- Conveyance allowance – ₹17,000 - ₹25,000
- Dearness Allowance - ₹49,008 - (not yet estimated)
- Total - ₹1.08 lakh - ₹1.35 lakh (rough estimate)
Additional benefits (Ministers, Speaker, Leader of Opposition, Chief Whip) (Existing – New)
- Air journey - ₹50,000 - ₹75,000
- Road Mileage Allowance - ₹15/km - ₹20/km
- Incidental Charge - ₹2/km - ₹3/km
- Daily Allowance (inside Kerala) - ₹1000 - ₹2000
- Daily allowance (outside Kerala) - ₹1500 - ₹2000
- Incidental Rail Allowance - Re 1/km - ₹2/km
- Air Journey (inside Kerala) - ₹500 - ₹1000
MLA Salary (Existing - New)
- Fixed Allowance – ₹2000 - ₹4000
- Constituency allowance – ₹25,000 - ₹35,000
- Travelling allowance – ₹20,000 - ₹30,000
- Telephone allowance – ₹11,000 - unchanged
- Information allowance – ₹4000 - ₹5000
- Sumptuary allowance (entertainment expenses only for MLAs; not for ministers, the Speaker, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Whip)– ₹8000 - ₹13,000
- Total - ₹70,000 - ₹98,000
MLA Additional benefits (Existing – New)
- Air journey - ₹50,000 - ₹75,000 (per annum)
- Road Mileage Allowance - ₹10/km - ₹15/km
- Incidental charge - ₹1/km - ₹2/km
- Daily allowance (inside Kerala) - ₹1000 - ₹1500
- Daily allowance (outside Kerala) - ₹1200 - ₹1800
- Incidental Rail Allowance - Re 1/km - ₹2/km
- Air Journey (inside Kerala) - ₹500 - ₹1000
For all members (Existing - New)
- Accident Insurance Coverage - ₹20 lakh - ₹25 lakh
- Interest-free Vehicle Advance - ₹10 lakh - ₹15 lakh
- Low-Interest House Building Advance - ₹20 lakh - ₹25 lakh