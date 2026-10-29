Kottayam: Radhamma, the 91-year-old Thiruvathira teacher from Kottayam, passed away at her residence in Vembinkulangara here on Tuesday night. She belonged to the Mangalathumalil family. She was bedridden after a fall a few days ago.

Her funeral will be held at 3 pm on Thursday on the premises of her home.

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Onmanorama had earlier featured Radhamma for continuing to teach Thiruvathira at the age of 91. She began training young girls when she was just 10 years old, passing on the songs, movements and rituals of the traditional Kerala dance to generations of women.

Talking to Onmanorama, Radhamma had recalled age-old Thiruvathira customs, including Makayiram ettangadi, women-only gatherings and rituals rooted in faith and community. Her recollections offered a glimpse into a tradition she had spent a lifetime preserving.