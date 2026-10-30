Thiruvananthapuram: Education activist R S Sasikumar, who challenged the legality of the land held by the CPM-controlled AKG Centre in Palayam, has filed a supplementary petition in the Kerala High Court seeking a survey of the entire property, including the portion occupied by the centre.

The petition comes after Revenue Department officials surveyed Kerala University's land in October but left out the adjoining property occupied by the AKG Centre, saying they would measure it only if the court specifically directed them to do so.

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Sasikumar, chairman of the whistleblower group, Save University Campaign Committee, has asked the Division Bench to direct revenue authorities to survey and demarcate the entire stretch of land covered by the relevant survey numbers.

The AKG Centre and Kerala University occupy adjoining plots falling under the same survey numbers. Sasikumar, now a Kerala University Syndicate member, contends that the dispute over the extent of land held by the AKG Centre cannot be resolved by measuring the university's property alone.

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The original petition alleges that the CPM-controlled institution occupies more land than the 34.408 cents allegedly allotted to it in 1977 for the AKG Memorial Research Centre. Central Survey Office records cited by Sasikumar show that the centre occupies 56.12 cents across two survey numbers.

The Revenue Department survey on October 6 and 7 covered only the university's property. Tahsildar Aneesh Shankar had said the extent measured would be reported to the High Court and that the AKG Centre's land would be surveyed only on further directions from the court.

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The CPM had maintained that it had no objection to measuring the university's land, as that was what the university syndicate had decided and the High Court had permitted. The party had also said the court had not ordered a survey of the AKG Centre's property.

In the supplementary petition, Sasikumar also sought a direction to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and other authorities concerned to produce the building plan, sketch and licence issued for the AKG Centre, if any.

He has pointed out that the building stands on land allegedly not legally assigned by the government, and wants the court to examine the basis on which the corporation granted it a licence.

The original PIL questions the legality of the 1977 land assignment and alleges that the AKG Centre has occupied university and government land beyond what was allotted to it. The CPM has maintained that the land in its possession was duly allotted and has said it will contest the case legally.