Angamaly: The Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT), Angamaly, is celebrating its silver jubilee under the theme ‘25 Years of Excellence: Engineering the Next 25’, marking 25 years of academic contributions, innovation and research.

The celebrations will be inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, alongside the opening of the newly constructed Silver Jubilee Building. Higher Education Minister Roji M John will attend as the chief guest.

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Benny Behanan MP, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Dr Ciza Thomas and Federal Bank Managing Director and CEO K V S Manian will deliver keynote addresses.

Photo: Special arrangement

The inaugural function will be chaired by FISAT Chairman P R Shimith. Vice Chairman Sachin Jacob Paul, Treasurer Jenib J Kachapilly, Principal Dr Jacob Thomas V and other socio-cultural leaders will attend.

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Founded in 2002 under the leadership of P V Matthew, the then General Secretary of the Federal Bank Officers' Association (FBOA), FISAT is managed by the Federal Bank Officers' Association Educational Society (FBOAES). The institution currently has around 4,000 students and more than 400 staff members.

Photo: Special arrangement

FISAT offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes, including BTech, Integrated MCA, MTech, MCA, MBA and PhD courses. Its recent attainment of autonomous status is a significant step towards its ambition of becoming a deemed-to-be university. The status allows the institution to introduce new courses, update curricula and streamline examination systems in line with changing industry requirements.

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The institution has invested more than ₹1 crore in setting up its Fab Lab and IDEA Lab, with support from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the management and alumni. These innovation centres operate round the clock and are open to students, local farmers and the public. The Fab Lab has received the state government's award for the best entrepreneurship development centre and has also contributed to multiple patents.

In collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and with support from the Central Government, FISAT has established seven international labs at an investment of ₹7 crore. These facilities enable students and faculty members to pursue certification programmes offered by technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft, IBM and Schneider Electric.

The institution also reports an average annual placement package of ₹6 lakh. Alongside academics, it encourages students to participate in sports and cultural activities.

Photo: Special arrangement

FISAT holds NBA accreditation, an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), UGC 2(f) status, ISO 21001:2018 certification and autonomous status. It has also secured positions in national and state-level assessments, including the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF).

As it completes 25 years, FISAT says it aims to strengthen its focus on technological excellence, research and social development.