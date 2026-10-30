Kodungallur: The Kodungallur constituency convention of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has called on the authorities to take immediate steps to make the proposed coastal railway project a reality. The convention was inaugurated by KVVES State Vice President K V. Abdul Hameed.

District General Secretary N R. Vinod Kumar presided over the meeting. District Treasurer Joy Moothedan, District Vice President P. Pavithran, District Secretary Ranjimon, Constituency Chairman K I. Najah, General Convener Noushad Chembilakkattil, Xavier Karekkatt, Vice Chairmen K J. Sreejith and P T. Pappachan, Merchants Association General Secretary T K. Shaji, Women’s Wing Chairperson C C. Anitha, and Youth Wing Chairman Vinod Kakkara were among those who addressed the gathering.