Kerala traders demand immediate action on coastal railway project
The Kodungallur convention of KVVES, led by K.V. Abdul Hameed, urged authorities to swiftly implement the proposed coastal railway project, with numerous local trade leaders addressing the well-attended gathering.
The Kodungallur convention of KVVES, led by K.V. Abdul Hameed, urged authorities to swiftly implement the proposed coastal railway project, with numerous local trade leaders addressing the well-attended gathering.
The Kodungallur convention of KVVES, led by K.V. Abdul Hameed, urged authorities to swiftly implement the proposed coastal railway project, with numerous local trade leaders addressing the well-attended gathering.
Kodungallur: The Kodungallur constituency convention of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has called on the authorities to take immediate steps to make the proposed coastal railway project a reality. The convention was inaugurated by KVVES State Vice President K V. Abdul Hameed.
District General Secretary N R. Vinod Kumar presided over the meeting. District Treasurer Joy Moothedan, District Vice President P. Pavithran, District Secretary Ranjimon, Constituency Chairman K I. Najah, General Convener Noushad Chembilakkattil, Xavier Karekkatt, Vice Chairmen K J. Sreejith and P T. Pappachan, Merchants Association General Secretary T K. Shaji, Women’s Wing Chairperson C C. Anitha, and Youth Wing Chairman Vinod Kakkara were among those who addressed the gathering.