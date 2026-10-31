Puthuppally: The 83rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is being observed on Saturday as ‘Charity Day’ under the auspices of the Oommen Chandy Foundation.

Commemorative events began at 8:30 am with family members and close associates gathering at Puthuppally House in Jagathy to pay their respects.

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The main function will be held at 3 pm at St. George Orthodox Valiyapally in Puthuppally. Former President of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun, will inaugurate the event, which will be presided over by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

During the ceremony, the foundation will hand over the keys of newly constructed homes to six beneficiary families. Over the past two years, the foundation has built and handed over 48 houses to underprivileged families. The event will also mark the launch of the ‘Vidya Kiran’ project, an initiative aimed at providing free education to 100 students for a year.

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Chandy Oommen, MLA, stated that these initiatives are intended to carry forward the late leader’s enduring commitment to public service and community welfare.