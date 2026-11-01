Kochi: A 52-year-old man allegedly kicked his 78-year-old mother to death in Fort Kochi on Saturday after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

The deceased, Lakshmi, was assaulted at their residence on Visalakshi Lane, Amaravathy, between 6.50 pm and 7 pm on Saturday. She was rushed to Ernakulam Government General Hospital but was declared brought dead.

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According to Fort Kochi police, the accused, Kannan, would regularly demand money from his mother to buy alcohol. Her refusal often led to arguments and physical assaults.

On Saturday, he reportedly became furious after she refused to give him money and handed over the household gas cylinder to his brother.

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He allegedly picked a quarrel with her in the hall of their house and assaulted and kicked her, inflicting fatal injuries.

Police have registered a case against Kannan under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. He has been taken into custody.

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Inquest proceedings are underway, following which a postmortem will be conducted and his formal arrest recorded.