Thiruvananthapuram: The government has ordered 16 investigations within five-and-a-half months of assuming office. In 12 of these cases, the previous government or the CPM is on the receiving end. No UDF government has so far launched an investigation spree of this nature into corruption allegations and complaints against an LDF government.

The pace of the investigations appears to vindicate Chief Minister VD Satheesan's statement made upon assuming office: "Previous governments used to let many things slide, but we will not do that."

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Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, meanwhile, is keen on expediting investigations while seeking legal advice and following due procedures. This is the first time in the state that the Home Department has constituted so many Special Investigation Teams (SITs) within such a short period.

The only investigation that has stalled in the meantime is the Vigilance probe into the CMRL-Exalogic deal, which named Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan and others. However, the government had not ordered this investigation on its own. It was initiated following an order by a single bench of the High Court.

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Investigations launched are as below

Complaints against the previous government and the CPM:

KIIFB: Vigilance investigation.

Argentina team's visit: Police investigation.

PSC: Crime Branch SIT led by IG Ajitha Begum.

'Rescue operation' – Security personnel's attack on Youth Congress and KSU leaders: SIT investigation.

PP Divya – Irregularities in Kannur District Panchayat: Vigilance investigation.

Kozhikode Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank election: Crime Branch SIT.

Protest aboard an aircraft: Crime Branch SIT.

Vadakara 'kafir' screenshot: SIT led by the Rural SP.

Case related to the attack on ED officials: SIT investigation.

Attack on Veena George: Further investigation by a special team.

Irregularities at Oushadhi: Vigilance investigation.

Medicine procurement: Probe into transactions of the Medical Services Corporation.

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Other investigations:

Gyanesh Kumar: Vigilance probe into the suicide of Lee See Been, who was the Chief Project Manager of PATI-BEL. The case may be handed over to the Crime Branch.

Spa centres: SIT investigation.

Organ trafficking and forgery: SIT probe into alleged organ trafficking and the fabrication of documents centred around private hospitals in Kochi.

Attacks against girls in Palakkad district: SIT investigation.

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