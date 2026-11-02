Kanhangad: A state-wide marathon aimed at combating substance abuse, organised by the Rotary Club of Kumarakom, has officially gotten underway. The initiative is being held in partnership with the state government’s ‘Operation Toofan’, the Rotary-Police Engagement initiative, and footwear brand Walkaroo.

Titled the ‘Kerala Walkathon’, the campaign features a team of 14 runners traversing the state from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram over 14 days. The participating runners are Manmathan Vijayan Nair, Eldhose Babu, Paul Padinjarekkara, Shafi Chavakkad, T Dileep, Mary Joshi, M Joby Michael, Unnikrishnan Raghava Panicker, Paul Eenashu, K Shijith, Maria Jose, Jayanarayanan Raja, T X Justin, and Sajith Thoppil.

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Local Rotary clubs and civic organisations across the districts along the route will extend logistical support and solidarity to the team. The marathon will culminate on the morning of November 14 at the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Stadium. Rotary District Governors M V Mohandas Menon, Krishnan G Nair, Joshi Chacko, and R S Maruthi, representing Rotary Districts 3204, 3205, 3206, and 3211 respectively, are slated to attend the grand finale.

Inaugurating the district-level event held in Kanhangad, District Police Chief P. Nidhinraj emphasised that sustained awareness campaigns and active public participation were critical to effectively curbing the drug menace. He noted that community service organisations like Rotary have a vital role to play in driving this collective fight.

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Rotary District Deputy Coordinator B Yatheesh Prabhu presided over the ceremony. District Deputy Coordinator C Sunilkumar, Assistant Governor K Sathyanatha Shenoy, Governor’s Representative K K Sevichan, and District Officials K Rajesh Kamath, M Vinod, M S Pradeep, and C Eapen, alongside Kumarakom Rotary Club President M V Madhu, Secretary Mukesh Philip, and C K Nazar, also addressed the gathering.