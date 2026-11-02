Kalpetta: Can a person who advocates the killing of wild animals be a member of the State Wildlife Board? This question has been doing the rounds on social media platforms frequented by environmentalists over the past two days, following the reconstitution of the State Wildlife Board by the UDF government. The UDF government had nominated Fr. Saji Joseph Vattukulam and K P Elias as the farmer’s representatives of the recently reconstituted board.

The Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi (WPSS), a prominent environmental organisation campaigning for the conservation of nature and wildlife in Wayanad, has taken strong exception to the new composition of the board. The organisation alleges that the government has accommodated individuals representing farmers' groups who have advocated extreme measures, including the unbridled killing of wild animals straying into human habitations.

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The immediate trigger for the environmentalists' protest is the nomination of K P Elias, a native of Wayanad, to the board. Elias has been a vocal critic of the Forest Department's conventional wildlife conservation practices and has, on several occasions, taken on environmental activists whom he accuses of promoting pseudo-environmentalism.

WPSS secretary Thomas Ambalavayal told Onmanorama that the government could have nominated more balanced voices who understand the need to protect both wildlife and the livelihood interests of communities living on the fringes of forests.

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"Instead, the government has included a person who has consistently advocated projects and interventions that could endanger the environment and wildlife. He has supported tunnel roads through the Western Ghats and airports proposed by reclaiming paddy fields. I wonder why the UDF leadership chose such a person when there are several politicians and public representatives better suited to the position," Thomas said.

A different approach to conservation

A former activist associated with the pro-Left Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), Elias is no stranger to the scientific and intellectual circles of Wayanad. He has long been a familiar presence in public discussions on environmental and development issues, often drawing attention with data-driven arguments, unconventional interpretations and sharply articulated views.

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A former employee of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), Elias has consistently advocated a human-centric approach to wildlife management. In his writings and social media interventions, he has questioned the assumption that conventional afforestation and existing forest management practices alone can address the complex environmental challenges of the present day. His arguments have attracted a considerable following on social media.

Responding to the criticism over his nomination, Elias told Onmanorama that he would contribute his knowledge and experience towards achieving a better balance between nature conservation and human welfare.

"I have my own views on forest and wildlife management, and I believe these perspectives can help transform the earth into a better place for both humans and other living beings. My conviction is that afforestation alone is not the solution to the challenges facing the planet," he said.

The controversy over his nomination has once again brought into focus the growing differences between conservationists and sections of the farming community over wildlife management in Kerala.