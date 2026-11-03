Mangaluru: A fisherman who fell overboard off the coast here was rescued in a coordinated effort by fellow fishermen and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The incident occurred on Sunday night, approximately 54 nautical miles (100 km) off the coast of Mangaluru.

The fisherman, identified as Komara Ramu, was aboard the fishing vessel Shivasagar when he accidentally tumbled into the sea while casting nets.

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Upon receiving a wireless distress alert, an ICG team immediately set out into the high seas aboard the interceptor boat ICGS C-448. They tracked down the fishing vessel around midnight and administered emergency first aid to him.

Ramu was promptly brought ashore to the New Mangalore Port and rushed to a nearby hospital. Coast Guard officials confirmed that he is now out of danger.